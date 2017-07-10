× Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of the metro area

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Northern Illinois

Northern and Central Indiana

Lake Michigan

* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until

1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…Scattered strong thunderstorms are expected to develop

across northern Illinois over the next few hours. This activity

should mature and spread southeast into Indiana with an attendant

threat of large hail and damaging winds this evening.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50

statute miles north and south of a line from 60 miles north

northwest of Peoria IL to 5 miles east northeast of Muncie IN. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU7).