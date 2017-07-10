× Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kendall and Grundy counties.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT

* At 933 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newark

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Joliet, Yorkville, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Newark, Millington

and Lisbon.

Including the following interstate…

I-80 between mile markers 105 and 122.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.