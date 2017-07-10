× Severe thunderstorm warning for La Salle county until 9:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central La Salle County in north central Illinois…

* Until 915 PM CDT

* At 834 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peru, moving

east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ottawa, Peru, Marseilles, Oglesby, La Salle, Utica, North Utica,

Tonica, Grand Ridge, Naplate, Cedar Point and Leonore.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 49 and 64.

I-80 between mile markers 73 and 96.