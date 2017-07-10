Producer Tells Chicago Cubs Willson Contreras a Knock Knock Joke!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is the Windy City Rubber Ducky Derby? It's a signature annual fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics Illinois! Thousands of spectators watch over 50,000 yellow rubber ducks splash into the Chicago River from the Columbus Drive bridge in downtown Chicago and race down river towards the finish line. Race Day kicks off at 10am on Thursday, August 3, 2017* at 400 North Michigan Avenue (The Wrigley Building) with entertainment for the entire family. Splashdown for the Duck Derby is at 1pm. All proceeds benefit over 22,000 athletes and more than 20,000 Young Athletes across Illinois.

For more information on the 12th Annual Rubber Ducky Derby and how you can help, please visit CHICAGODUCKRACE.COM