Portillo’s offering $1 hot dog deal next week

Three words: Dollar Portillo’s Dog.

National Hot Dog Day is just over a week away but Portillo fans are going to want to start planning.

Portillo’s announce today that in honor of the day (and the “season of eating one of America’s favorite foods”) they are offering a deal on Wednesday, July 19th.

You can get a regular sized hot dog for $1 with purchase of any sandwich, entrée salad, entrée pasta or ribs.

The dollar deal is available at all Portillo’s locations, all day on July 19th and while supplies last.