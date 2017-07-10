× Periods of strong to severe storms likely next 72 hours

With warm humid unstable air resting overhead interrupted by occasional upper-air impulse rippling across frontal systems positioned over our area, the next few days look to see periods of strong to potentially severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds and hail may accompany the heaviest storms with localized flood-producing downpours likely. The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Midwest and lower Great Lakes for a Slight to Marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday (see today’s highlighted severe weather map and the maps below for Tuesday/Tuesday night and Wednesday/Wednesday night.

After the complex of showers/thunderstorms moves south and east and diminishes later this morning, renewed activity should redevelop and spread over our area from the west this Monday afternoon/evening. Another round of storms looks to occur later Tuesday/Tuesday night, with yet another widespread severe storm threat likely Wednesday. Conditions should stabilize later Thursday into the coming weekend.

Severe weather outlook map for Tuesday/Tuesday night…

Severe weather outlook map for Wednesday/Wednesday night…