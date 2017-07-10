More strong to severe storms on the way

With unstable air and abundant moisture overhead, and a frontal boundary vacillating over northern Illinois and northwest Indiana, the next two to three days here will be punctuated with periods of showers and thunderstorms. There remains a good chance that some of these storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail along with localized flood-producing downpours.

Late Sunday night a complex of storms moved southeast out of Wisconsin, passing over the Chicago area early Monday morning. While there were some gusty winds to 50 miles per hour, the main component of this storm complex dumped over three-inches of rain on Lake County, Illinois – Winthrop Harbor reporting 3.17-inches and Zion 3.14-inches with many other locations in that county receiving well over two-inches.