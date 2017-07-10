Lunchbreak: Fresh pea and capriole goat cheese tartines, prepared by Bistronomic chef Martial Noguier

Chef Martial Noguier

Bistronomic

840 N. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

(312) 944-8400

www.bistronomic.net/

Fresh Pea and Capriole Goat Cheese Tartines with Summer Vegetables

Yield: 4 Tartines

Ingredients

4 slices of bread, 1/2-inch thick and toasted

1/2 cup fresh peas

1/2 cup Capriole goat cheese

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

3 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp of creme fraiche

kosher salt and freshly-ground black pepper, to taste

4-6 tender asparagus stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 summer onions, white parts sliced into thin strips

a handful of fresh parsley, watercress leaves or pea shoots

Directions:

In a food processor, combine 1/4 cup of the peas, Goat Cheese, creme fraiche, olive oil and the lemon juice until blended but still a bit chunky. Season with the salt and pepper, to taste. Spread on to the toasted bread, and top with the remaining peas, the asparagus, onion, herbs and olive oil. Finish with salt and fresh pepper, serve immediately.