CHICAGO -- Lauren Jiggetts has officially joined the WGN Morning News team, but little did she know that a retired Chicago Bears player would be giving her a call on her first day.

Lauren's Dad is ex-Chicago Bears player, Dan Jiggetts. The retired offensive lineman surprised his daughter by giving the morning show a call and wishing her luck.

"I don't think I could be any prouder of my children," Dan Jiggetts said.