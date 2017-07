Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI - The only reason Joe Maddon is coaching the N.L. All-Stars is because the Cubs won the World Series last year.

But, none of the guys who helped bring the trophy back to the North Side for the first time in 108 years are in South Beach for the festivities.

It's an historic occasion. For the first time ever, no one from a defending championship roster will play in the All-Star Game.

Wade Davis is the lone representative for the Cubs, but he came to Chicago in the offseason via trade.