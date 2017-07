× Jay-Z to bring ‘4:44’ tour to Chicago in December

NEW YORK — Jay-Z will bring his latest album to life when he hits the road this fall.

The rap icon announced the “4:44” tour Monday, which kicks off Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Jay-Z will play the United Center on December 5th

It wraps Dec. 21 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The 31-date tour will also visit Brooklyn, New York; Nashville, Tennessee; Dallas; Atlanta; and Washington, D.C.

A pre-sale for Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders starts Monday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Jay-Z released “4:44” on June 30. It includes personal songs about his marriage with Beyonce and his life as an entrepreneur.

Jay-Z is also scheduled to headline festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, the Meadows Music and Arts Festival, and his own Made In America festival.

Full list of tour date via Rolling Stone.

October 27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

November 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

December 2 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

December 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

December 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

December 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum