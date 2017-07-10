‘I was devastated’: Blac Chyna speaks out after Rob Kardashian leaked photos

TV personality Blac Chyna is heading to court to ask for a restraining order against Rob Kardashian Monday.

She spoke about her former fiance leaking X-rated photos of her for the first time Monday morning on GMA.

“I was devastated, of course. I’m like, ‘How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?'” Chyna said. “And I’m like, wow, OK, like, this is a person that I trusted. I just felt…betrayed.”

Since the incident and the rants that followed, Instagram has shut down Kardashian’s account.

“Here in California, it’s a crime, it’s a civil wrong,” Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom said, accusing Kardashian of what’s called “revenge porn.”

“It’s also domestic abuse, which allows us to go in immediately and get domestic violence restraining orders to protect Chyna,” Bloom said.

In light of the situation, Chyna has spoken out for victims of cyberbullying.

“I would like to just say something to … all the women out there. You know, you’re not the only one that’s probably going through something,” Chyna said. “So I feel as though if one person speaks up, maybe it, hopefully, it will be a domino effect.”