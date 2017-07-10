× Google Home calls 911 amidst domestic disturbance

TIJERAS, N.M. — Google Home came to the rescue during a domestic assault in a suburb of Albuquerque, New Mexico,

The gadget recorded the suspect of the assault asking his girlfriend “Did you call the sheriffs?”

The device apparently took the question literally and called authorities.

A county sheriff said the suspect, Eduardo Barros, took out a gun and threatened to kill his girlfriend during the dispute.

Police were able to rescue the girlfriend and her daughter from the home and take Barros into custody after a several hour standoff.