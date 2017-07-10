× Former White Sox pitcher Chris Sale named the AL starter for the All-Star Game for second-straight season

MIAMI – Same game, same league, same starting pitcher. Only this time he’ll be wearing a jersey with more red than black in 2017.

Former White Sox pitcher Chris Sale, now with the Boston Red Sox, was tabbed as the starter for the American League All-Star Team on Monday afternoon by manager Brad Mills of the Indians. He’ll be on the mound to start things off on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami for the 88th Midsummer Classic.

It’s the second-straight season that the left-hander will start the All-Star Game doing so in the 2016 game in San Diego as a member of the White Sox. Sale was traded away in the offseason as part of the team’s effort to rebuild the roster with young talent.

The six-time All-Star is enjoying one of the finest seasons of his career in Boston, posting an 11-4 record with a 2.75 ERA and 178 strikeouts. He’ll be opposed on the mound by the Nationals’ Matt Scherzer, who is 10-5 with a 2.10 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon picked Scherzer as the starter but he won’t have to worry so much about finding playing time for members of his team. Only closer Wade Davis was elected to the All-Star Game in 2017 after the Cubs’ sub-par first half of the season. Meanwhile Sale’s former team, the White Sox, is represented by outfielder Avisail Garcia.

Here are the full lineups for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game.