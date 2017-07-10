Former Trump adviser on President’s use of Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump uses Twitter to comment on everything from proposed policy changes to his former reality show's ratings. His supporters like it, calling it a direct line to the highest office in the land. While Trump's opponents believe he uses social media too much and some have accused the President of being a cyberbully for encouraging violence against the media. Former Adviser to President Trump and Associate Professor of International Relations and Political Science at Carnegie Mellon University, Kiron Skinner, responds to President Trump's excessive use of Twitter.