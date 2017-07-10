Former American Idol contestant arrested at suburban bar

PALATINE, Ill. – Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Reinhart was arrested Saturday at a Palatine bar.

Reinhart is accused of striking an employee of the Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grill.

According to police, the 26-year-old Wheeling native was among a group of people who were asked to leave the bar around 2 a.m. Saturday. The group had reportedly knocked over a table.

As the group was on the way out, Reinhart “began arguing with a security staff member and struck the employee in the head with a closed fist,” police said in a statement.

Reinhart, who now lives in California, was arrested and charged with one count of battery. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court August 2nd.