Chick-fil-A giving away free food if you dress like a cow Tuesday

CHICAGO — Chick-fil-A is giving away free food to customers on Tuesday. The catch? You need to be dressed like a cow.

Tuesday is the restaurant’s annual Cow Appreciation Day. Customers who come in wearing a cow costume or any cow apparel get a free entree.

Customers have until closing to claim their free food on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A also wants customers to use the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay to share their love for their “Eat Mor Chikin” cows.

Share your love for the @EatMorChikin Cows w/ #CowAppreciationDay. See what happens when we deliver your messages on July 11th! pic.twitter.com/dbBoOYY8Dz — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) June 29, 2017

For more information, visit Chick-fil-A.com.

Not only can you get a freebie at Chick-fil-A but Tuesday is also 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day.