Chick-fil-A giving away free food if you dress like a cow Tuesday

CHICAGO — Chick-fil-A is giving away free food to customers on Tuesday. The catch? You need to be dressed like a cow.
Tuesday is the restaurant’s annual Cow Appreciation Day. Customers who come in wearing a cow costume or any cow apparel get a free entree.
Customers have until closing to claim their free food on Tuesday.
Chick-fil-A also wants customers to use the hashtag #CowAppreciationDay to share their love for their “Eat Mor Chikin” cows.
For more information, visit Chick-fil-A.com.
Not only can you get a freebie at Chick-fil-A but Tuesday is also 7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day.