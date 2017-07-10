× 2 charged in connection with overdose death of 20-year-old

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Two men in Crystal Lake are facing charges after a 20-year-old man died of a drug overdose.

Crystal Lake police said 18-year-old John Galloway and 22-year-old Seth Ferguson are facing drug induced homicide charges.

Prosecutors said they delivered heroin to the victim just before his death in May, and officers found illegal drugs close to the body.

Both men were already behind bars on unrelated charges on a $1 million bond.

They are due in court July 21.