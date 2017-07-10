× Two boys charged after making threats to Maine South High School

PARK RIDGE, Ill. Two boys were charged after they posted threatening messages on social media, police said.

Park Ridge Police said they received an anonymous tip around 6:30 a.m. Monday about a 12-year-old and 15-year-old who posted the messages on social media. Police said the posts showed the two holding a firearm and included references to them using it at Maine South High School during summer classes.

Both boys were charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of disorderly conduct, police said.

Police said they found three firearms in the 12-year-old’s home. At least one of the firearms was used in the social media posts, police said.

The boys are being held at Cook County Juvenile Detention Center pending a custody hearing.