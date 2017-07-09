× White Sox break up Kyle Freeland’s no-hitter in the 9th, but lose to the Rockies 10-0

DENVER – When the team started rebuilding last year, many expected the going to be pretty tough right from the start in the 2017 season.

Indeed it was for Rick Renteria and his White Sox as the team entered their final game of first half ten games under the .500 mark. But even the most pessimistic of fans wouldn’t have seen what was coming on Sunday afternoon.

Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland took a no-hitter into the ninth inning of a blowout game at Coors Field and had the White Sox on their heels all afternoon. Luckily, Melky Cabrera broke up the no-hitter with one out in the ninth to prevent a truly forgettable moment for the team, who still ended up losing the game 10-0.

The White Sox still have not been held without a hit since May 3, 2011, when the Twins’ Francisco Liriano did so at Guaranteed Rate Field, which is only one of two thrown against the team since 1985. Still Freeland finished with nine strikeouts over 8 2/3 innings as the White Sox drop to 38-49 on the season.