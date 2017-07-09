× Three people shot at Rainbow Beach Park

CHICAGO — Three people were shot Sunday night at Chicago’s Rainbow Beach Park.

Police were first called to the lakefront around 7:30 for reports of shots fired.

The Chicago Fire department says they transported one person to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.

Two other victims went to South Shore Hospital on their own.

Chicago police say one of the victims was shot in the back, another in the right forearm, and the third in the arm.

Police say the gunman ran off.

No one is in custody yet.

