Sunday Brunch: Huevos Con Jamon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The chef from Bar Takito shared a recipe from their new brunch menu.

Huevos con Jamón

6 Tomatoes

2 oz Garlic

½ Yellow Onion

1 Cup White Beans

3 Slices Prosciutto

3 Eggs

Fresh Oregano

Salt

Pepper

Cilantro (to garnish)

Bread

Roast tomatoes in oven about 15-20 minutes.

Once roasted, add tomatoes, garlic, onion, and oregano to a blender and blend until combined.

Add the tomato sauce and beans to an oven safe pan and bring to simmer over low heat on the stove

top, add salt and pepper to taste.

Once the tomato sauce comes to a simmer, add the 3 eggs to the pan and cook in the oven at 350 for 15

minutes.

Remove from oven, finish with proscuitto and cilantro on top.