× Strong storms, periods of heavy rains expected

Warm, humid conditions with periods of strong to severe thunderstorms and occasional localized flood-producing downpours are likely in the next few days. Rainfall totals could range from 2 to 4 inches before the coming weekend.

A complex of thunderstorms forecast to form in southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Sunday night was expected to move southeast, spreading over the Chicago area early Monday morning and dying out midmorning only to redevelop later across our area in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

Thunderstorms will be in the forecast here each day of the workweek ahead with the National Storm Prediction Center having northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana under a daily risk of severe storms