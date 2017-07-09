× Police: Person shot by officer after ‘armed confrontation’ on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A person was shot by police Sunday afternoon after an “armed confrontation” with police, according to a Chicago Police Department spokesman.

The person was shot Sunday afternoon near 5055 W. Wolfram in Chicago’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Additional information about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of the individual were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.