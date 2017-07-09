× Multiple car crash after Lawndale shooting

Chicago, Il – Several cars crashed, including two squad cars in the cities Lawndale neighborhood after a shooting Saturday night.

At 9:36 p.m. Saturday three men ages 18, 22 and 25 were driving west on 4200 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone pulled up next to them, and opened fire.

All three men were hit by bullets. One of them is in critical condition.

After the shooting the wounded men tried to get away, but crashed into several cars near Roosevelt Road and Independence Boulevard.

It’s not clear how many people in those cars may have been injured.

Four officers in two separate squad cars were hurt when they crashed on their way to the scene. None of the officers suffered life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.