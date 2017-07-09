Kyle Long helps kids eat, out of boot for Bears camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Kyle Long is using his last bit of free time before Bears training camp for a good cause.

The Pro Bowl offensive lineman hosted a charity dinner Sunday to benefit Blessings in a Backpack.

The non-profit organization is close to Long's heart. It aims to feed 62 percent of children across the U.S. who rely on free or subsidized school meals by sending them home with backpacks filled with meals that require little to no preparation.

Long's been getting his fill of rehabilitation after his season was cut short with ankle injury.

But, he's out of his boot and making big strides towards a return.

"Getting better. I can fit into two dress shoes now, which is nice. I was wearing the boot for a while, learning to walk for a while, and now I'm slowly learning to get back on the horse."

As for his new teammate, Mitch Trubisky's bold playoff prediction?

"It's a rookie mistake. But, if you count yourself out of the fight before it happens, you're probably going to lose. I like where his head's at. Definitely have to give him a noogie, though, when I see him."