It’s all about the meat at Burger Fest

CHICAGO -- They came, they saw and they tasted the best hamburgers in Chicago.

Whether it was the sizzle of a patty on the grill or the smell of beef in the air, there was plenty for meat lovers at BurgerFest in Roscoe Village Sunday.

A total of 12 vendors including Burger in the Butcher, Kuma's Corner and Reclaimed Bar and Grill came together to compete and see whose beef would be voted best.

Kuma's Executive Chef David Bacso touted the heavy metal bar's Led Zeppelin Burger, while Reclaimed Bar and Restaurant's Adrienne Fasano said their lamburger, complete with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, fresh seasoning, and feta cheese should be voted best.

Now in its 11th year, Burgerfest has become one of the most sizzling summer festivals.

​While Billy Goat took home the Critic's Choice Award this year, vendors say they're really after the coveted People's Choice Award for the best burger in Chicago.