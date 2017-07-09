Group of thieves breaks into 22 cars, steals 1 in Wilmette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMETTE -- Police say a total of 22 cars were rifled through and another was stolen as thieves made the rounds through Wilmette Friday morning - and they may have been caught on tape.

A surveillance video making the rounds in Wilmette appears to show the group of thieves checking for unlocked car doors during the wee hours of Friday morning.

“They’re just running through literally checking all the cars. On the street, on the driveways," said Matt.

He and his wife Jennifer just happened to be up, he said, and watched on their surveillance monitor as a man appeared to be searching the inside of her mother's car as it was parked in their driveway. Matt went back inside to call police, who chased after three individuals and three vehicles that were moving with them.

"One car was from Indiana and one was from Lake County, so I’m sure it was a long night for them,” he said.

Ron Feinstein's Mercedes was stolen during the crime spree, according to police.

“I woke up the other morning, thought I was in the twilight zone- my car was not here,” Feinstein said.

Police say 22 other cars were also rifled through, and minor items like change and clothing were taken. But only Feinstein's car was stolen - after he left the key inside.

“It was certainly the most fun car in the neighborhood. I understand why they took it. Unfortunately they did a lot of damage to the car,” he said.

Police say Feinstein’s Mercedes was one of three cars thieves used to allude police after they fled. It was recovered hours later in Chicago near 55th and Racine and is now back where it belongs in his driveway.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, but they are encouraging residents to lock their car doors and to not leave their keys inside.