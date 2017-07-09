From The Tower: Would Cutler have meant a 1980s Bears dynasty?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Leave it to Jay Cutler to continue popping up in Bears conversations months after being released.

You have Dan Hampton to thank for that.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman told a Pro Football Hall of Fame gathering that the 1980s Bears would have won four Super Bowls if No. 6 had been under center for the team. That's a bold statement considering that Cutler played in just two and won one playoff game in eight seasons in Chicago.

But it has the fans talking about Cutler again, a conversation that carried over to the "From The Tower" segments on Sports Feed Sunday night. Hear Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman give their thoughts on this theory by Hampton in the video above.

The Cubs are entering the first half under the .500 mark.

Really? Yup, that's reality here in 2017 for the franchise.

A 14-3 shellacking at the hands of the Pirates at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon drops the Cubs to 42-43 as they head to the All-Star break, well below their total from a year ago and in a tie for second place with the Cardinals. On top of that, they're 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

These are odd times around the Cubs, which Josh and Jarrett discussed in the video above.

Struggles by the White Sox were expected when the 2017 season began - and that's exactly what's happened.

The team enters the All-Star break eleven games under .500 and in last place in the AL Central. They were nearly no-hit on Sunday by Kyle Freeland but Melky Cabrera saved the day in the ninth with a hit, the only saving grace of a 10-0 rout at the hands of the Rockies.

Now the focus turns to the trade deadline where the White Sox are expected to be quite active.

Jarrett and Josh discuss that in the video above.