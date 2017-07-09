Eli Hershkovich discusses the roller coaster first half for the Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A year ago, the making the playoffs seemed only a formality. What seed they would get was the biggest subject of discussion among the fans as a group of Cubs made their way to the All-Star Game in San Diego.

Now the defending World Series champions are wondering if they'll even see October at all.

What a difference a year makes for a group that has failed to find the magic that defined them in a historic 2016 season. In 2017, mediocrity reigns for the Cubs.

That was the biggest part of Eli Hershkovich of 670 The Score's discussion on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman, as the pair discussed if this group can overcome a bad start to finish the season strong.

