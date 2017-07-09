Dan Hampton thinks 80’s Bears would have won 4 Super Bowls with Jay Cutler

CHICAGO – Many fans believe the ’85 Bears could have won at least another Super Bowl or two.

Dan Hampton certainly thinks so, if only they had a different quarterback under center.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman raised a few eyebrows on Saturday when he told a panel at Canton that with Jay Cutler on the team, the Bears would have won four Super Bowls.

"If my team had Jay Cutler at QB we would have won 4 Super Bowls" – @ChicagoBears Dan Hampton on the '85 team pic.twitter.com/dA94We8CL6 — Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) July 8, 2017

It’s interesting considering how polarizing a figure Cutler was during his time in Chicago.

He only won one of the two playoff games he played in with the Bears.

Before heading to the broadcasting, Cutler finished his career with 32,467 passing yards, 208 touchdowns through the air, nine on the ground, 146 interceptions, 32 fumbles and a QB rating of 85.7.

By comparison, Jim McMahon racked up 100 passing touchdowns, 16 rushing TDs, 90 interceptions and a 78.2 career QB rating.