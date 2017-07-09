Cubs sound off on disappointing first half

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Baseball's defending champs are on the ropes.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the Cubs will enter the All-Star break with the worst record by a team coming off 100-plus wins and a World Series title.

"I think people want to just get away. Get away from this. Get away from the grind," noted Jon Lester after exiting the game in the first inning for the first time in his career. "It's not for a lack of effort. It's not for a lack of preparation. For whatever reason it is, it is what it is."

What's worse - they are now tied with the Cardinals for second place in the division.