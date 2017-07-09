Cubs give up 10 runs to Pirates in first inning

CHICAGO – There’s been a lot of history made at Wrigley Field lately, but Sunday the Cubs were on the wrong side of it.

For the first time in Jon Lester’s career, he failed to make it out of the first inning after allowing 10 runs.

Everyone on the Pirates, aside from their pitcher, scored.

Today marks the 1st start of Jon Lester's career in which he's failed to get out of the 1st inning (335th career start). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 9, 2017

#Cubs: first time allowing 10+ first inning runs in a game since 8/7/1998 at STL (16-3 loss) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 9, 2017

On the bright side, only four of them were earned.

Still, it highlights a growing trend on the North Side of spotting opposing teams early leads.

Sunday’s 10-spot brought the Cubs grand total of first inning runs to 80 before the All-Star break, nine more than they gave up in the entire 2016 season.