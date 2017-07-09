× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Pittsburgh

* The Chicago Cubs were held to just four hits last night, the 14th time this season in which they failed to muster at least five hits. The 1967 club was the only other Cubs team to be held down that often in the All-Star era.

* The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a disappointment as well; at .240 they are hitting for their lowest average in 65 years.

* That is through no fault of rookie Josh Bell, who drilled two doubles last night. Half of Bell’s 70 hits this season have gone for extra bases. No National League rookie has ever finished a season with at least half his hits going for extra bases (minimum 3.1 PA per team game).

*Ian Happ’s 13 home runs tie the most by a switch-hitter though 50 career games in MLB history (Jose Cruz Jr. in 1997).

* Kris Bryant has feasted on Pirates pitching in his first three seasons in the bigs. In 45 career games versus the Bucs, Bryant is hitting .377 with 10 homers and 34 RBI with a 1.146 OPS.