Anderson homer in 9th lifts White Sox past Rockies 5-4

DENVER — Tim Anderson homered off Colorado closer Greg Holland leading off the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox past the Rockies 5-4 on Saturday night.

Anderson, who also hit a home run in Friday night’s loss to Colorado, drove a 2-2 pitch from Holland (1-1) into the stand of evergreens beyond the center-field wall.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak by the White Sox and denied the Rockies’ bid for successive wins for the first time in three weeks.

David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save, striking out the last two batters, including Charlie Blackmon on a disputed called third strike. Blackmon heatedly argued the call with plate umpire Sam Holbrook, claiming it was low, and threw his helmet and bat to the ground after getting tossed. Manager Bud Black also was ejected for arguing the call with Holbrook.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, Colorado evened the score when Mark Reynolds hit a leadoff triple off reliever Tommy Kahnle (1-3) and scored on Gerardo Parra’s sacrifice fly.

After Willy Garcia hit a one-out triple in the fourth, pitcher Jose Quintana lifted a sacrifice fly to left to give the White Sox a 4-2 lead.

Colorado pulled within a run in the sixth. Quintana issued a pair of walks around striking out Nolan Arenado, who homered earlier. Parra hit a one-out RBI double and Quintana was relieved by Anthony Swarzak, who got out of the jam by striking out Trevor Story and inducing a groundout from Tony Wolters.

Quintana finished with 10 strikeouts, tying a season high, and allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Jeff Hoffman went seven innings for Colorado, allowing four runs on seven hits.

The White Sox jumped on Hoffman for three runs in the first, hitting two of their three triples in the game. With two outs, Jose Abreu tripled off the right-field wall before Todd Frazier walked. Yolmer Sanchez followed by tripling over the head of center fielder Blackmon. Kevan Smith singled Sanchez home.

The Rockies responded in their half of the first when Arenado drove Quintana’s 2-2 offering 15 rows into the left field bleachers for his 17th homer, a two-run shot, and his second homer in as many games.

Avisail Garcia was held out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game to rest a bruised right middle finger. The team’s lone All-Star, Garcia is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break.