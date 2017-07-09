1 killed, 5 hurt in crash in Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- One person is dead and five more seriously hurt, after their minivan slams into a light pole and bursts into flames.

The crash happened before 2 a.m., on West Harrison, just east of Central Avenue, in the Austin neighborhood, near Leland Elementary School. Witnesses say the force knocked the street lights out on the block.

Chicago Police say there were 5 women in this car and one man. That 29-year-old man was rushed to Loyola Hospital and listed in stable condition. Two women, ages 44 and 30, were brought to Stroger Hospital in stable and serious conditions, respectively. Two other women, ages 31 and 20, were rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 31-year-old woman is reportedly in critical condition and the 20-year-old is in serious condition.

The Chicago Police Department's major accidents unit is investigating what led up to the crash.