World Model Expo is a big deal in the miniature art world

CHICAGO -- Described as the "Olympics of miniature art," the World Model Expo is bringing the biggest deals in the small art world to Chicago this weekend.

There's something for everyone, from baseball to warfare, including battleships with intricate details of planes and sailors standing by. There are mini models of superheroes like Spiderman, Batman, and the Hulk. And there are even mini sculptures depicting history, including the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

More than 2,000 attendees so far have gotten close enough to see the minute details of the painstakingly-painted miniature art. Whether their interest is fantasy, history, war, or sci-fi, there's a bit of model art for for each of them at the World Model Expo. The next Expo will move to the Netherlands in 2020.