Record lightning events worldwide
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Dr. Steven Ackerman discusses the revolutionary new GOES-16 weather satellite
Last week of April to feature changing weather
Dr. Louis Uccellini, NWS on transforming the U.S. into a ‘Weather Ready Nation’
Significant Weather Advisory for strong thunderstorms until 8:45PM CDT for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, and Grundy Counties
Significant Weather Advisory no longer in effect for Lake, Kane, DuPage, Cook counties
New severe thunderstorm warning for south portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 2pm includes much of Cook County- Warning canceled as storms move east of the area
Significant Weather Advisory for a strong thunderstorm in Benton County, Indiana expired at 8:45PM CDT/9:45 PM EDT
We could see record heat this weekend
Severe thunderstorm headed toward Livingston County
What do Chicago weather records show for the earliest and latest occurrences of 90-degrees days?
Thunderstorms already popping.. hail and gusty winds possible across south portions of the Chicago area
Storm reports from this afternoon’s storms