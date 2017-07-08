× Heat, humidity, storms set to prevail this week

After a mid-June-like day Saturday with cool, dry Canadian-source high pressure overhead, conditions will rapidly change Sunday.

Low-level southwest flow up the backside of the departing high pressure will allow warm air to surge back north over our area, bringing temperatures and dew points back to where they were last Friday: highs in the mid- to upper 80s and dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s, along with an increasing probability of showers and thunderstorms.

A complex of thunderstorms may form over Wisconsin and move south into our area later Sunday night/early Monday. Very warm, humid conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms look to prevail here most of the workweek ahead with temperatures peaking in the mid-90s Wednesday.