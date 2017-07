× Firefighters Battle Apartment Building Fire

More than 100 Chicago firefighters battled a 2 alarm fire that tore through the city’s Ravenswood neighborhood overnight. The fire started in a 3 story apartment building in the 5100 block of north Paulina just after 1 this morning. Then it spread to another 2 story home next door. No one was hurt, and the fire is now out. It’s not clear yet how many people were displaced by the flames, or what started the fire.