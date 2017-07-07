× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Colorado

* The White Sox are 6-3 all-time at Coors Field, winning each of their first two series played there before losing two of three games played at Coors Field in April of 2014.

* Chicago is just 2-4 in interleague play this season and was swept in its only road interleague series (a three-game set at Arizona from May 22-24). The White Sox have not finished with a winning record in interleague play in a single season since 2014, the last time they were matched up with NL West teams in interleague play (went 11-9).

* The Rockies are 5-4 in interleague play this season and swept their last interleague series (a two-game home series versus the Indians from June 6-7). Colorado is looking to post a winning record in interleague play for the first time since going 8-7 in 2011; the Rockies’ 28-67 (.295) record in interleague play from 2012-2016 was the worst in MLB.

* Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, 10 triples and 18 home runs this season, just the second player all-time with at least 15 doubles, 10 triples and 15 home runs prior to the All-Star break (Jimmy Rollins had 22 doubles, 10 triples and 16 home runs prior to the break in his 2007 MVP season).

* Derek Holland posted a 2.37 ERA through May this season, the fifth-best ERA in MLB over that span (minimum 10 starts). However, Holland has recorded a 9.33 ERA in six starts since June 1, the third-worst ERA in the bigs over that span (minimum five starts). Chicago is 1-5 in Holland’s six starts since the beginning of June.

* The Rockies have won each of German Marquez’s last three home starts. Over those three starts, the rookie right-handed pitcher posted a 1.37 ERA, allowing just three runs in 19.2 innings pitched (two of which came from solo home runs).