Thunderstorms moving into McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois between 1 and 2AM CDT

A band of showers and thunderstorms will move southeast out of Wisconsin into McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois between 1 and 2AM CDT. A few stronger storm cells embedded in this band could produce brief wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour, hail, vivid lightning and heavy downpours. Storms should continue southeast out over Lake Michigan and eventually could cross into northern Cook County.