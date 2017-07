× Special Marine Warning off Illinois shoreline until 2:15AM CDT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR…

NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND…

OPEN WATERS FROM WINTHROP HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID

LAKE…

* UNTIL 215 AM CDT

* AT 1245 AM CDT…STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE

EXTENDING FROM 6 NM WEST OF RACINE TO 6 NM NORTHWEST OF PLEASANT

PRAIRIE TO 18 NM WEST OF KENOSHA…MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 KNOTS.

HAZARD…WIND GUSTS TO 40 KNOTS.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

WINTHROP HARBOR