× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45AM CDT for extreme northeastern Porter County in Indiana

…Check Interactive Radar at top of WGNTV page…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Extreme northeastern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…

* Until 945 AM CDT

* At 911 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beverly

Shores, or 7 miles north of Porter, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Town Of Pines and Beverly Shores around 925 AM CDT.

Including the following interstate…

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 30 and 32.