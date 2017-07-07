Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:45AM CDT for extreme northeastern Porter County in Indiana
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Extreme northeastern Porter County in northwestern Indiana…
* Until 945 AM CDT
* At 911 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Beverly
Shores, or 7 miles north of Porter, moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* This severe thunderstorm will be near,
Town Of Pines and Beverly Shores around 925 AM CDT.
Including the following interstate…
Indiana I-94 between mile markers 30 and 32.