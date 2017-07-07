× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Cook County, west-central Lake County, Indiana

CHICAGO — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois and west central Lake County in northwestern Indiana until 12:30 p.m.

At 11:49 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Ford Heights, or over Lynwood, moving southeast at 25 mph.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will be near:

Munster around 11:55 a.m.

Schererville, Dyer and Lynwood around 12:00 p.m.

Griffith and St. John around 12:05 p.m.

Merrillville around 12:15 p.m.

Crown Point and Cedar Lake around 12:20 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include South Chicago Heights.