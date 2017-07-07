× Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:15PM CDT for eastern Will County in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Will County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 115 PM CDT

* At 1236 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beecher, or

near Steger, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near,

Beecher around 1245 PM CDT.