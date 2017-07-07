× Severe thunderstorm warning remain in effect until 2pm for portions of extreme northwest Indiana

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN NEWTON…SOUTHEASTERN LAKE AND NORTHERN JASPER

COUNTIES…

At 128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Lake Village to near Forest City to near Medaryville,

moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Gifford around 200 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Wheatfield and Schneider.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.