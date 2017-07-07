× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 1:45AM CDT for Lake County, Illinois

Update…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT

FOR LAKE COUNTY…

At 1258 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Kenosha to Zion to near Grandwood Park, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee,

Mundelein, Highland Park, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake,

Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Deerfield, Antioch, Beach

Park, Lake Villa, Glencoe and Long Grove.

