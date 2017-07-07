Police seek suspect in suburban home invasion and sexual assault

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – Suburban police are searching suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault.

Rolling Meadows police say the man entered a home in the area of Algonquin Rd and Algonquin Pkw in early Saturday morning hours July 1st. The suspect knocked on the door then forced his way into the home when the victim answered.

He then sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male around 5 feet tall and 160 lbs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rolling Meadows police.