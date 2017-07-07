Owner of horse barn destroyed in fire vows to rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, Ill. -- The owner of a Plainfield horse boarding barn that burned to the ground Wednesday says he will rebuild.

The structure caught fire Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. Horses were trapped inside. People who board their horses at the barn and others helped save 12 horses, 18 died.

More than 48 hours after a fire took his dream, Raul Del Real says it’s still sinking in.

He has set up a go fund me page to help raise the money to rebuild.

Along with the barn, he also wants a memorial to the 18 horses that perished here.

The fire department says they still are investigating the cause of the fire. It says it may have some new information by early next week.